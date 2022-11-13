Atlanta police investigating fatal shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Atlanta police officials confirmed that a person was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon.

There is no official word on what led up to the shooting.

This shooting remains under investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into our newsroom.

On Saturday, police officials confirmed that 21-year-old Kani Pierre Lewis was shot and killed near a Chick-fil-A in southwest Atlanta.

