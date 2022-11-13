Coat drive in Atlanta gives hundreds of jackets to kids in time for cold weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A coat drive in Atlanta is helping hundreds of children stay warm this winter as frigid temperatures move in.

The group, Soles4Souls, with the help of Macy’s and Communities in Schools of Atlanta came together to give out more than 500 brand-new coats to students and their families Saturday morning.

The partnership is meant to give families the proper clothing they need during the winter months.

This is the 10th year the group has hosted the event and so far they have given more than 300,000 coats to families in need.

