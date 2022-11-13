Fatal shooting at Chick-fil-A in southwest Atlanta under investigation

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting outside a Chick Fil A restaurant in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening.

According to Atlanta police officials, “the victim has been pronounced dead at 875 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.”

It is unclear what led up to the shooting. The victim has not been identified by officials.

There is no further information. This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First with updates as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.