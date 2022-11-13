FIRST ALERT | Cold, rainy weather Tuesday!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cold air has arrived and is forecast to stick around through the end of the workweek. At the same time, an approaching storm system brings a period of wet weather Monday night through Tuesday evening.

An area of low pressure moves along the Gulf Coast Monday, into early Tuesday; spreading rain and thunderstorms across much of the south. The system cuts northeast through the day Tuesday.

Locally, rain is forecast to increase late Monday night. It’ll be gray, damp, and cold across North Georgia by Tuesday morning. Periods of chilly rain and breezy winds are in the forecast for Tuesday. You’ll want an extra layer, or two, throughout the day. The combination of thick clouds and wet weather will only allow the temperature to warm a handful of degrees through the day. Most communities stay in the 40s through the day.

You can get the latest hour-by-hour forecast in the First Alert Weather App, even if you’re on the go.

Gray Media, WANF; forecast rain (Gray Media, WANF)

A persistent, steady, drizzle or light rain is likely through midday Tuesday. A few heavier rain showers are possible late Tuesday afternoon and evening before drier weather starts filtering in. By the time all is said and done, rainfall will average between 1/2″ and 1″ across North Georgia.

Drier, but continued cold weather lingers into next weekend.

