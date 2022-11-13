FIRST ALERT: VERY COLD! Clearing Skies, Cold, Windy; Cold Rain Tuesday
We are in the 30′s this morning, but wind chills are in the 20′s. Expect a cold, windy day with highs lows 50′s
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -
The coldest air of the season is here! And here to stay! This morning we have cloudy skies and cold and windy conditions. Skies will gradually clear throughout the day but temperatures will only warm to the low 50′s with wind chills in the 40′s. Expect a cold week with a cold rain on Tuesday.
