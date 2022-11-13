FIRST ALERT: VERY COLD! Clearing Skies, Cold, Windy; Cold Rain Tuesday

We are in the 30′s this morning, but wind chills are in the 20′s. Expect a cold, windy day with highs lows 50′s
FIRST ALERT: VERY COLD! Sunny Skies, Cold, Windy; Cold Rain Tuesday
By Alexandra Steele
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

The coldest air of the season is here! And here to stay! This morning we have cloudy skies and cold and windy conditions. Skies will gradually clear throughout the day but temperatures will only warm to the low 50′s with wind chills in the 40′s. Expect a cold week with a cold rain on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Temperatures are cooling across the area
First Alert Forecast | Much colder weather filters in tonight
WANF First Alert Headline
FIRST ALERT | Rainy, windy weather builds into North Georgia Thursday evening
WANF First Alert Headline
FIRST ALERT | Damp, gloomy weather arrives Sunday!
Rain is in the First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT | Wetter weather returns to end the workweek!