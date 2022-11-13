Gun safety rally held in Marietta to discuss safety in wake of recent violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several Cobb County Sheriff Deputies and other community members joined together at a gun safety rally at Glover Park to discuss ways to keep the community safer in wake of an increase in violence.

Officials tell Atlanta News First they hope to advocate for more public safety.

“Gun violence has really got out of control and we want to make sure those who own and possess guns, know how to use them correctly and have them legally,” said Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens. “We don’t want people who should not have them to own them.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.