Health officials urge Georgians to get Flu vaccination

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, flu activity is widespread much earlier than in recent years.

In a press release, advising everyone over the age of six months to get the shot.

“The Flu is pretty rampant this year, I had a really bad case of Covid in 2020, so I don’t want to duplicate that,” Georgia resident Stephen Opler said. “So I got my new Covid booster and my Flu shot together.”

With dropping temperatures and Thanksgiving approaching, health officials want people to keep safe health practices in mind.

According to the Georgia DPH, now is the time to get vaccinated because it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body and protect you.

