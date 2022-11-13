Heating centers to open in DeKalb County to beat colder weather

Heating centers to open in DeKalb County
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - To help residents beat the colder weather, three heating centers are opening to the public at local fire stations in DeKalb County.

According to officials, heating centers will open at fire station No. 3 located at 100 North Clarendon Ave., fire station No. 4 located at 4540 Flakes Mill Rd. and fire station No. 6 located at 2342 Flat Shoals Rd.

They will be open nightly starting at 8 p.m.

Officials say masks and social distancing are mandated for anyone who visits.

