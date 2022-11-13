Man accused of shooting Henry County detention officer arrested, officials say

The search for a possible accomplice continues, officials say
Henry County man arrested
Henry County man arrested(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The search has ended for a murder suspect in Henry County.

According to the U.S. Marshall’s Service, 32-year-old Brenston Bernard Thomas has been taken into custody and the search for a female continues.

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said Thomas shot and killed one person and then shot and injured a detention officer at the Haddon Place apartment complex in McDonough earlier this month.

In a news conference on November 7, Sheriff Scandrett said officers made two arrests of people they believed were helping Thomas evade law enforcement.

Sheriff Scandrett tells Atlanta News First both Joseph A. Kimber and Lashonda Y. Lay were arrested in connection to the incident.

Officials are now looking for a third female friend who they believe helped Thomas escape from the police.

If you have seen 29-year-old Dimarie Ayanna Coulter, you’re encouraged to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 770-288-7108.

Sheriff Scandrett said Brentson is considered armed and dangerous and you should avoid contacting him if you see him.

