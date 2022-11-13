SWAT standoff under investigation in Jackson
JACKSON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway in Jackson on Sunday afternoon.
According to Jackson police officials, officers responded to a call of “a person screaming in Fox Hollow subdivision. Upon arrival, police say “a subject fired at police. One officer is injured. A subject has barricaded inside the house.”
Officials confirmed that the Sheriff’s SWAT team has responded to the scene.
It is unclear if the officer was injured from the shot fired or from jumping out a window, according to police officials.
This incident remains under investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they become available.
On Saturday, police officials confirmed that 21-year-old Kani Pierre Lewis was shot and killed near a Chick-fil-A in southwest Atlanta.
