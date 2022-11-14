2 people killed Monday morning in Stockbridge house fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are dead after a house caught fire early Monday morning in Stockbridge.

According to Stockbridge Police, the fire department responded to a fire at about 6:30 a.m. at 112 Mimosa Drive. The fire was extinguished by 7 a.m.

Two people were found deceased on the scene. A third victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital’s Burn Unit for treatment.

Identification of the victims is pending notification. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

MAP OF AREA

1-year-old twins were killed over the weekend in a house fire in Pike County.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.