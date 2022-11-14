2022 Hot Wheels Legends tour concludes over the weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2022 Hot Wheels legends tour concluded over the weekend with a big bang.

According to officials, Hot Wheels has been a brand for 54 years. It is the “world’s leading vehicle franchise which represents and unites all segments of car culture.”

“With entries from the United States to Malaysia and everything in between, Global Semi Final is going to be a nail-biter,” said Ted Wu, Vice President, Global Head of Design for Vehicles, Mattel. “This is the fifth year of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour and I continue to be blown away by the dedication and creativity these builders put into their passion projects.”

The global grand finale was presented by TV talk show host Jay Leno’s Garage on Saturday, according to officials.

“This tour proves that car culture, however different in each city or country, has the power to bring people together, no matter where they are from,” said Wu. “I can’t wait to see which of these amazing entries make it to the global grand finale and become the next official hot wheels die-cast car.”

Hot Wheels is the No. 1 selling toy in the world with more than 8 billion vehicles sold, officials say.

To learn more about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, visit www.HotWheels.com/Legends.

