7 cars involved in crash on Windy Hill Road in Marietta
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bad crash caused big delays on Windy Hill Road at Circle 75 Parkway in Marietta Monday.
First responders say seven vehicles were involved in the crash right outside the Shell gas station.
Four people got trapped in their cars and had to be rescued.
Thankfully, there were no deaths or serious injuries.
