American Red Cross releases house fire safety protocols

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The American Red Cross has released extra safety protocols for people to prepare in the event of a house fire.

One of the first steps is to make sure the batteries in your home smoke detector work. It is important to practice changing them when you change the clocks back for daylight savings time.

Experts suggest it is key to teach your children what smoke alarms sound like and what to do in case they go off.

Most of all, it is important to establish a family evacuation plan with at least two ways to escape the danger.

