Annual Veterans appreciation celebration held in Marietta

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An annual Veterans Day appreciation event was held over the weekend.

According to officials, the brave men and women who dedicate their lives to defending us were honored at the Aviation History and Technology Center in Marietta.

The event was free for guests. Officials add that veterans and their spouses also enjoyed a free cookout. Attendees viewed a screening of a World War II documentary.

