ATLANTA EATS: The best cookies in Atlanta
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - From chocolate chip to macarons to even the rare oatmeal raisin fan, everyone loves a good cookie! Atlanta Eats’ Joey Weiss joined Atlanta News First anchor Lana Harris to talk about Atlanta’s best cookies.
You can catch Atlanta Eats on Peachtree TV at 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.