Atlanta restaurant evacuated after fire on Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta restaurant was evacuated by emergency crews after a fire on Sunday evening.

According to emergency officials, the Atlanta fire rescue department responded to Longhorn Steakhouse at the 2400 block of Piedmont Road after reports of a large amount of smoke showing around 8:09 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found fire showing at the back of the building.

Officials tell Atlanta News First that this is an “active incident.”

There is no official word on what led up to the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

