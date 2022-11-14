Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta holds family picnic Oct. 15

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta(Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta (BBBSMA) held its 2022 Big, Little, & Family Picnic Oct. 15 at Westside Reservoir Park.

Over 373 attendees engaged with their Bigs, Littles and families and enjoyed a variety of fun activities. More than 45 volunteers and 19 vendors served attendees along with a DJ, outdoor games, face painting and a Kona Ice truck.

“The BBBSMA Big, Little, & Family Picnic is our most special event where hundreds of our Littles come out and have fun. In this post-Covid world, families are navigating even tougher challenges,” said Kwame Johnson, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta.

