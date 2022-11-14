Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta holds family picnic Oct. 15

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta (BBBSMA) held its 2022 Big, Little, & Family Picnic Oct. 15 at Westside Reservoir Park.

Over 373 attendees engaged with their Bigs, Littles and families and enjoyed a variety of fun activities. More than 45 volunteers and 19 vendors served attendees along with a DJ, outdoor games, face painting and a Kona Ice truck.

“The BBBSMA Big, Little, & Family Picnic is our most special event where hundreds of our Littles come out and have fun. In this post-Covid world, families are navigating even tougher challenges,” said Kwame Johnson, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta.

