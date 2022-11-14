City of Canton chosen for statewide housing initiative

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The City of Canton was just chosen as one of four Atlanta area communities for the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing.

“A lot of folks have migrated to canton, our motto is, ‘The coolest small town in America,’ so we’re making it that in a very big way,” said Shawn Tolan, a city councilman for Canton.

“It’s incredibly changed,” said Juanita Viala, who moved to Canton in 2006, in the same time period a lot of other folks started relocating to the Cherokee County town.

“Canton has doubled in size over the last 12 to 15 years,” said Tolan

And that demand, combined with inflation and supply chain problems, mean a huge change in housing costs

“The price of renting a room has gone from like $500 to $900,” said Viala. “And apartments, they used to be like $700 and now you’re talking $1,100, $1,300.”

The city sees the problem and that led their Housing Initiatives Director, Ken Patton, to applying to be a part of the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing. It’s a program by Georgia Power, UGA, and the Dept. of Community Affairs.

The program lasts for three years and sees city leaders meeting with folks from the initiative to make plans for the development of community-driven housing and revitalization strategies.

“What we’re hoping to get out of it is some technical assistance, some best practices from other cities,” said Tolan.

Giving folks hope that things in the city will change and grow for the better.

“Do you want homeless people on the street? I don’t think so. They need a place. Every body needs a place to live,” said Viala.

Chamblee, Montezuma over near Macon, Villa Rica, and Gwinnett County were also selected for the initiative.

