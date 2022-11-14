Clayton County woman with mental illness reported missing, police say

Maria Amaya, 58, missing person
Maria Amaya, 58, missing person(Atlanta News First)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:14 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Maria Amaya who was last seen on November 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., when she checked out of the hotel.

58-year-old Amaya is diagnosed with a mental illness and described as 5-feet-1-inches and weighs 150 lbs. She has grey/white hair, and brown eyes.

If any information is known on her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

