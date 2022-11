ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are several crashes that are currently causing delays on major roadways in the metro Atlanta area.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: 575 N is down to one lane due to a multi-car wreck right before the SR-92 exit. @ATLNewsFirst @Cjacobazzi_wx pic.twitter.com/K3Nt2z4h1R — Madeline Montgomery (@MadelineTV) November 14, 2022

While NB traffic on 575 near Hwy 92 is a mess. Southbound isn't much better. There are two separate crashes.. one before and one after HWY 92 on 575 SB. Expect delays in both directions on 575 in Cobb and Cherokee co. #ATLtraffic @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/hqNjp1kcG0 — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) November 14, 2022

Crash blocks a couple of lanes on I-20 EB at MLK Jr. Drive. Delays building on the west side of town. #atltraffic @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/5tPMV0c3JO — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) November 14, 2022

