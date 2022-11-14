David Ralston-ally Jon Burns elected new Speaker of the Georgia House

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - House Majority Leader Jon Burns was elected the new speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives on Monday.

Burns represents District 159 in southeast Georgia, including Effingham and Bulloch counties.

While remaining a state representative from Dalton, Ralston resigned as speaker of the House last week due to health reasons.

Burns was first elected to the house in 2004, and served as the House Majority Leader since 2015. He is currently serving his eighth two-year term of office, and has been widely seen as a Ralston ally.

State Rep. Barry Fleming, a conservative Republican from the Augusta area, was also running for speaker.

Burns now becomes one of Georgia’s most influential political leaders. Gov. Brian Kemp was easily re-elected last week to a second term, and state Sen. Burt Jones was elected as the state’s new lieutenant governor last week.

Republicans hold a 100-80 advantage over Democrats in the state House.

