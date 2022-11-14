Dine-in and Take-out options for Thanksgiving 2022

ENZO Steakhouse & Bar
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 14, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving conjures up thoughts of homecooked meals, but some people don’t have the time or the energy to cook a huge feast. Thankfully, restaurants around the Atlanta area are offering dine-in and take-out options. If you’re looking for an easier Thanksgiving meal, look no further.

Here are just some of the restaurants with special dine-in and take-out options for Thanksgiving!

STK Atlanta

WHAT: Customers can grab a Roasted Free-Range Turkey with stuffing, green beans, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie for dine-in or takeout.

WHEN: Nov. 24 to 27

WHERE: 1075 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta

ENZO Steakhouse & Bar

WHAT: Prix fixe menu with signature cocktails, wine and beer, and live music. The menu includes appetizers such as baked wagyu meatballs and entrees such as smoked prime rib.

WHEN: Nov. 24

WHERE: 300 Trilith Pkwy., Suite 230, Fayetteville

5Church

WHAT: Dine-in buffet including herb-roasted turkey and prime rib carving stations. Midtown location is offering take-out with slow-roasted turkey and sorghum and brown sugar-glazed ham.

WHEN: Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta (Midtown), 3379 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta (Buckhead)

10th & Piedmont and Gilbert’s

WHAT: Dine-in buffet featuring a carving station with herb-crusted baked turkey with gravy, honey-roasted ham with a pineapple demi glaze and bourbon-glazed salmon.

WHEN: Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: 991 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta (10th & Piedmont), 219 10th St., Atlanta (Gilbert’s)

Atkins Park Restaurant & Bar

WHAT: Dine in on Big Green Egg-smoked turkey breast with caramelized apple and sage stuffing

WHEN: Nov. 24

WHERE: Multiple locations

Revival

WHAT: Selling Thanksgiving sides including collard greens, cornbread dressing and green bean casserole.

WHEN: Sales begin Nov. 7 and pickup on Nov. 23.

WHERE: 129 Church St., Decatur

Milton’s Cuisine and Cocktails

WHAT: Three-course prix-fixe menu including butternut squash bisque and applewood smoked turkey with sage-corn spoonbread.

WHEN: Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: 800 Mayfield Rd., Milton

Cattle Shed

WHAT: A four-course meal including an eight-ounce filet mignon and halibut almondine with almonds and brown butter.

WHEN: Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: 6290 Halcyon Way Suite 610, Alpharetta

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern

WHAT: A three-course Thanksgiving meal.

WHEN: Nov. 24, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Multiple locations

