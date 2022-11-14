Dreamhack returns to Atlanta Nov. 18 to 20

By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Legendary gaming festival Dreamhack is returning to Atlanta Nov. 18 to 20.

The event will feature tournaments in games such as Fortnite, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition and Magic: The Gathering. There will also be cosplay competitions open to all cosplayers regardless of skill level.

The tournaments have nearly $300,000 in prize money combined. Many of the tournaments are bring your own computer, although visitors are more than welcome to simply watch some of the best players in the world compete in a variety of esports.

Dreamhack will be held in Hall C of the Georgia World Congress Center. More information can be found here.

