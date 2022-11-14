Freeze warning this morning; Dry, but cold this afternoon

By Rodney Harris
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A freeze warning is in effect for metro Atlanta until 9 a.m. It’s a mostly clear, but cold start to your Monday.

Monday’s summary

High - 54°

Normal high - 65°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It will be a cold week in north Georgia! We’re starting the day with a freeze warning for metro Atlanta until 9 a.m. Otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the 50s.

Freeze Warning until 9 a.m.
Freeze Warning until 9 a.m.(Atlanta News First)

Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT with scattered rain throughout the day. No severe weather is expected, but grab the umbrella before you leave work Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week will be dry, but staying cold with highs no warmer than the 50s.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Freeze warning is in effect for a portion of our area
APP VIDEO FORECAST | Cold weather is here... for a while!
A Freeze warning is in effect for a portion of our area
First Alert Forecast | Cold stays, rain enters the picture Monday night
Temperatures are cooling across the area
First Alert Forecast | Much colder weather filters in tonight
Temperatures are cooling across the area
APP VIDEO FORECAST | Temperatures tumble through the evening!