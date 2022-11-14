Freeze warning this morning; Dry, but cold this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A freeze warning is in effect for metro Atlanta until 9 a.m. It’s a mostly clear, but cold start to your Monday.

Monday’s summary

High - 54°

Normal high - 65°

Chance of rain - 0%

What you need to know

It will be a cold week in north Georgia! We’re starting the day with a freeze warning for metro Atlanta until 9 a.m. Otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the 50s.

Freeze Warning until 9 a.m. (Atlanta News First)

Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT with scattered rain throughout the day. No severe weather is expected, but grab the umbrella before you leave work Tuesday morning.

The rest of the week will be dry, but staying cold with highs no warmer than the 50s.

