Georgia joins historic $392M settlement with Google over location tracking

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Google has agreed to an historic $392 million settlement with 40 states - including Georgia - to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said the state will receive more than $12 million from the settlement, the largest multistate privacy settlement ever reached by a coalition of attorneys general.

The states’ investigation was sparked by a 2018 Associated Press story, which found Google continued to track people’s location data even after they opted out of such tracking by disabling a feature the company called “location history.”

“When it comes to digital products and services, Georgians deserve to know if and when their personal data is being shared and how it is being used,” said Carr. “With this historic settlement, we believe that Google is working to correct the situation by taking the necessary steps to enhance its privacy standards.”

As detailed in the settlement, the attorneys general found Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location tracking practices since at least 2014. Specifically, Carr said Google caused users to be confused about the scope of the Location History setting; the fact that the Web & App Activity setting existed and also collected location information; and the extent to which consumers who use Google products and services could limit Google’s location tracking by adjusting their account and device settings.

The settlement requires Google to:

Show additional information to users whenever they turn a location-related account setting “on” or “off”;

Make key information about location tracking unavoidable for users (i.e., not hidden); and

Give users detailed information about the types of location data Google collects and how it’s used at an enhanced “Location Technologies” webpage.

The settlement also limits Google’s use and storage of certain types of location information and requires Google account controls to be more user-friendly.

