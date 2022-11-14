Hawks announce collaboration with Atlanta legend T.I., Trap Music Museum

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – On Monday, the Atlanta Hawks announced a special in-store collaboration with the world-renowned Trap Music Museum owned by Atlanta rap legend T.I.

According to Hawks officials, T.I. and Domani are scheduled to perform at halftime of the Hawks game against the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 23 as part of the special collaboration.

Hawks officials say the ticket bundle for the Hawks game includes a ticket to the game, the co-branded ‘Trap Commandment CDIV (404): Always Stay True to Atlanta’ black shirt. A ticket to the Trap Music Museum is available for purchase while supplies last at Hawks.com/TrapMusicMuseum.

“I’m a true Atlanta Hawks fan and have performed in State Farm Arena on numerous occasions, but this time it feels different being able to take the stage with Domani,” said T.I.

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris and his son, Domani Harris, are longtime Hawks fans.

“The Hawks are off to a great start this season, hopefully we can continue the momentum. I can’t wait to hit State Farm Arena on the 23rd and give the fans a memorable performance,” said T.I.

In 2020, T.I. and Domani released the hit song titled ‘Family Connect.’ The song was produced by T.I.’s eldest son, Messiah on T.I.’s album titled ‘The L.I.B.R.A. In 2021, Domani released his debut album, ‘Skydive’ which featured Anthony Hamilton, Rapsody, Nasty C among others. ‘Skydive’ made a top 10 Billboard debut, and in its first week was ranked third on the Amazon Best Sellers List, according to officials.

“Growing up in Atlanta, the Hawks run through my DNA, going to tons of games throughout my life with my family. We have a lot of amazing young talent on the team, so I continue to have high hopes for the Hawks. Being able to perform with my pops at State Farm Arena is a bucket list moment for me,” said Domani.

On Nov. 9, the Trap Music Museum hosted its ‘Please Don’t Crash Out’ mental health panel discussion where the audience and panelists engaged in a healthy conversation about mental health awareness, resources and knowing when you need to ask for help.

Led by young superstar point guard Trae Young, the Hawks (8-5) are ranked No. 3 in the Eastern Conference in 2022.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

