INTERVIEW: Christopher “The Fashion Plate” Martin joins Atlanta News First!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christopher “The Fashion Plate” Martin is an Atlanta-based actor, radio show host, and M.C. who has been carving out a name for himself. Martin is perhaps best known for his role as Jordan’s dad in Little, the Will Packer Film starring Marsai Martin, Issa Rae, and Regina Hall. His break-out role is in All That Matters as Jay, an insurance adjuster at the crossroads of his life and relationship when he meets someone new, and everything changes.

Martin joined Atlanta News First to talk about his role in the new Bounce TV series Finding Happy.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.