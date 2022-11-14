INTERVIEW: Christopher “The Fashion Plate” Martin joins Atlanta News First!

INTERVIEW: Christopher “The Fashion Plate” Martin joins Atlanta News First!
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christopher “The Fashion Plate” Martin is an Atlanta-based actor, radio show host, and M.C. who has been carving out a name for himself. Martin is perhaps best known for his role as Jordan’s dad in Little, the Will Packer Film starring Marsai Martin, Issa Rae, and Regina Hall. His break-out role is in All That Matters as Jay, an insurance adjuster at the crossroads of his life and relationship when he meets someone new, and everything changes.

Martin joined Atlanta News First to talk about his role in the new Bounce TV series Finding Happy.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Players sit in front of their computers at the computer game festival DreamHack in Leipzig ,...
Dreamhack returns to Atlanta Nov. 18 to 20
KENNESAW MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL
No threat to Kennesaw Mountain High School, says school officials
Police lights graphic.
Atlanta Police say possible burglars barricaded inside of home
Atlanta-based artist Sakura will be featured in a new TIDAL RISING documentary.
INTERVIEW: TIDAL RISING documents Atlanta music scene