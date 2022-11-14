Man arrested after kidnapping attempt in Clayton County

Joseph Oliver Lee
Joseph Oliver Lee(Clayton County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County man has been arrested after attempting to kidnap a woman and her children Friday.

Joseph Oliver Lee threatened to kill the woman with a gun and forced her into a car. She escaped, but Lee caught her a second time. After she escaped again, Lee took her car and drove off with her children inside. He took to them to a relative of his, where they were later found unharmed.

The woman suffered a broken ankle and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Lee was charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault, theft by taking - motor vehicle and cruelty to children.

