No threat to Kennesaw Mountain High School, says school officials

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no threat against Kennesaw Mountain High School, according to school officials.

According to a statement sent to Atlanta News First, a rumor about a threat began spreading early Monday morning on social media.

The report has been investigated and no threat was found.

“An unfounded rumor has been spreading across social media this morning. As soon as school administration learned of the rumored threat against Kennesaw Mountain High School, an investigation began and has found no evidence of a threat.

While the investigation continues, students and staff are safe and the school day is continuing uninterrupted.”

