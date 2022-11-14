No threat to Kennesaw Mountain High School, says school officials

KENNESAW MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL
KENNESAW MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL(COBB COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no threat against Kennesaw Mountain High School, according to school officials.

According to a statement sent to Atlanta News First, a rumor about a threat began spreading early Monday morning on social media.

The report has been investigated and no threat was found.

“An unfounded rumor has been spreading across social media this morning. As soon as school administration learned of the rumored threat against Kennesaw Mountain High School, an investigation began and has found no evidence of a threat.

While the investigation continues, students and staff are safe and the school day is continuing uninterrupted.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Players sit in front of their computers at the computer game festival DreamHack in Leipzig ,...
Dreamhack returns to Atlanta Nov. 18 to 20
Police lights graphic.
Atlanta Police say possible burglars barricaded inside of home
Christopher Martin
INTERVIEW: Christopher “The Fashion Plate” Martin joins Atlanta News First!
Atlanta-based artist Sakura will be featured in a new TIDAL RISING documentary.
INTERVIEW: TIDAL RISING documents Atlanta music scene