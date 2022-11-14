Roswell police searching for missing elderly man with medical issues

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Roswell police officials have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing at-risk elderly man.

According to officials, Hussein Esmail is a 64-year-old Indian man listed at 5-foot-5 and 162 lbs with black hair, and brown eyes and wears glasses.

Officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that Esmail was last seen wearing a blue Addidas jacket with white stripes on the front, and “FRANCE” on the back in white lettering, black pants, and gray and white sneakers.

Officers say they spoke to Esmail twice on Friday evening around 9 p.m. near Riverside Road and Old Alabama Road.

Officials add that he has been “known to hitchhike and seek a ride home. If you see him, please contact 9-1-1.

Family members reported Esmail missing on Sunday and told police officials he has a diagnosis of bipolar with cognitive decline and other mental health issues.

