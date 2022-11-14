Soles 4 Souls, Macy’s provide 500 coats to metro Atlanta families

Soles 4 Souls, Macy’s provide 500 coats to metro Atlanta families
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Soles 4 Souls and Macy’s, alongside communities in Atlanta schools, helped provide more than 500 coats to families around the metro.

The partnership is meant to give families the proper clothing they need during the winter months.

This is the 10th year communities in Atlanta schools have pioneered this effort, and so far they have given out more than 300,000 coats to families in need.

