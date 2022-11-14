Trevor Noah to perform at Fox Theatre Jan. 20

Trevor Noah planned a stop at the Fox Theatre on Jan. 20, 2023.
Trevor Noah planned a stop at the Fox Theatre on Jan. 20, 2023.(MATT WILSON/NETFLIX)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will return to standup Jan. 20 at the Fox Theatre, kicking off his “Off the Record” tour.

Noah recently announced he would step away from The Daily Show in part because of a desire to return to standup comedy. He said, “I miss going to other countries and putting on a show.”

His performance will be the second time the South African comedian appears in Atlanta in recent months. He filmed The Daily Show from the Tabernacle prior to the midterms.

The “Off The Record” will continue throughout the U.S. through most of 2023.

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State Rep. Jon Burns is the new speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives.
David Ralston-ally Jon Burns elected new Speaker of the Georgia House
Canton's city square
City of Canton chosen for statewide housing initiative
Soles 4 Souls
Soles 4 Souls, Macy’s provide 500 coats to metro Atlanta families
Soles 4 Souls, Macy’s provide 500 coats to metro Atlanta families