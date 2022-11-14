Trevor Noah to perform at Fox Theatre Jan. 20

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will return to standup Jan. 20 at the Fox Theatre, kicking off his “Off the Record” tour.

Noah recently announced he would step away from The Daily Show in part because of a desire to return to standup comedy. He said, “I miss going to other countries and putting on a show.”

His performance will be the second time the South African comedian appears in Atlanta in recent months. He filmed The Daily Show from the Tabernacle prior to the midterms.

The “Off The Record” will continue throughout the U.S. through most of 2023.

Tickets will go on sale Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.

