20-year-old Atlanta man missing for over a week, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are searching for a missing 20-year-old man.

Police said Joseph Duhon was last seen at 1818 Willis Mill Road in Atlanta on November 6.

Duhon could possibly be in danger, police said.

Duhon is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 151 pounds. He was also diagnosed with bipolar, is schizophrenic and suffers from depression, and is currently off his medication, according to a report.

If anyone has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

