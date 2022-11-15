Aaron’s donates 225 mattresses to families displaced from Forest Cove

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Aaron’s Company donated 225 mattresses to families displaced from the Forest Cove apartments after they were demolished earlier this year.

The donation is part of a $9.1 million effort organized by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. Each family had a choice of where to relocate.

The company said it made the donation in honor of founder and philanthropist Charlie Loudermilk, who died in August.

Aaron’s CEO Douglas Lindsay said, “we’re proud that we could make this donation so that these Atlanta families can rest comfortably in their new homes.”

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.