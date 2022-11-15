Atlanta Hawks give back to thousands of families ahead of Thanksgiving

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving is right around the corer, and some Atlanta Hawks are spending their day by giving back.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the team and State Farm are joining forces for a special pantry-stocking service event at the newly renovated ‘good neighbor pantry’.

The pantry is located inside of the meals on wheels Atlanta facility.

Team members are volunteering to make sure thousands of Atlanta seniors have essential food items in time for the holiday season.

The Hawks and State Farm have been working together on community-focused outreach events since 2018.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

virtual reality for teens
NFL legends working to open virtual reality facility for Atlanta teenagers
LASPCA: Thanksgiving Food You Can Share With Pets
How much more will you be paying for Thanksgiving food?
Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Sen. Raphael Warnock arrives to speak during a news...
Democrats, Warnock campaign suing state over no Saturday runoff voting
Atlanta Hawks team up with meals on wheels