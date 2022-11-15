Atlanta Hawks give back to thousands of families ahead of Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thanksgiving is right around the corer, and some Atlanta Hawks are spending their day by giving back.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the team and State Farm are joining forces for a special pantry-stocking service event at the newly renovated ‘good neighbor pantry’.

The pantry is located inside of the meals on wheels Atlanta facility.

Team members are volunteering to make sure thousands of Atlanta seniors have essential food items in time for the holiday season.

The Hawks and State Farm have been working together on community-focused outreach events since 2018.

