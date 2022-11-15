Barry Manilow to perform at State Farm Arena Jan. 19

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Pop legend Barry Manilow will perform at the State Farm Arena Jan. 19.

The date is part of a short tour marking the 50th anniversary of Manilow’s debut album. Manilow has released 50 Top 40 singles including 12 No. 1s and 27 Top 10 hits, becoming one of the highest-selling artists of all time.

Presale will begin Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. and the general public on sale will begin Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

