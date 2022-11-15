“Book early” what you need to know before boarding your dog for the holidays

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Finding a place to board your pet while you’re away for the holiday can be a struggle. Doggie daycare and boarding facilities book up fast, but getting your dog registered can take some time.

In business for more than 20 years, small mom-and-pop doggie daycare and boarding facility Wagging Tails in West Midtown, is taking care of 40 to 50 dogs on a normal day.

“If your dog’s been here or another doggy daycare before give us three weeks to a month,” said manager Bob Lanoue.

But when the holidays roll around, they’re booked. Their dog count grows to near 90. Lanoue says the dogs and their owners have to come prepared.

“We do need shot records here. We need Bordetella, rabies, distemper, Parvo,” said Lanoue.

Jennifer Janvier of Atlanta is among nearly 47-percent of Americans who plan to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas out of town with family.

She tried boarding but gave up out of frustration.

“If you’re finding something in Midtown, you’re not going to find it because they’re always booked up,” said Jennifer Janvier.

Your best bet, book now for Christmas and New Year’s - and don’t be afraid to asks questions.

“When you bring your dog in, test us out too. The people who check in your dog. Are we pleasant? Do we give you the information you desire, that you need. You know, just make sure we check off all your boxes,” said Lanoue.

Lanoue says you should find what your dog be doing during the day, inside play and/or outside play. Also, find out what happens if they get sick. And ask them how many staff members are on duty.

