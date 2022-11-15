Braselton woman charged after stealing $100K from elderly couple

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Braselton woman has been charged with felony financial exploitation of an elderly person after stealing more than $100,000 from a couple.

28-year-old Hailey Starr Mauldin served as an in-home caregiver for a 68-year-old woman, befriended her husband and eventually gained the woman’s power of attorney. Mauldin convinced the couple to sell their Barrow County home and move to a home in Hall County. The couple were told the new home was lease-to-own; Mauldin was only renting the home.

Mauldin also gained access to one of the couple’s bank accounts belonging to the couple and used their money for personal purchases. She received loans in the female victim’s name and leased a vehicle in the man’s name.

Mauldin is in Hall County Jail with no bond.

