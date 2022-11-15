‘Concerned citizen’ killed in DeKalb County hit-and-run after spotting man doing donuts

By Mariya Murrow
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man reportedly doing donuts in a DeKalb County parking lot is facing charges after police say he hit a person with his car and took off from the scene.

It happened Wednesday on the 4300 block of Lavista Road.

According to police, the driver was confronted by a concerned citizen and attempted to flee the area. While driving off, he struck the bystander, who later died from his injuries.

The DeKalb County Traffic Specialist Unit was able to track down the vehicle and later arrest the driver, who was seen wearing the same clothes from the alleged hit-and-run.

Police are reminding the public if you see something say something.

