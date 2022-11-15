Construction project frustrates residents in Kirkwood neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some residents in a Southeast Atlanta neighborhood say they’re frustrated with an ongoing construction project.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed is relocating a stormwater pipe on Hosea L. Williams Drive and Warren Street, a project that has closed the intersection.

According to people who live in the area, the road closure has caused traffic nightmares.

“I feel bad because I can see the people driving really slow and totally lost,” Amanda, a resident, said. “Diverting traffic onto streets that don’t have stoplights or very minimal signage, it’s just been a cluster.”

Residents told Atlanta News First that better signage would help the concerns.

“I definitely think better signage and have them up to streets where there are stop lights,” Amanda said.

According to the Department of Watershed, the project started on October 31 and will be completed in January.

Residents said they did get enough warning about the work, but weren’t expecting so much traffic coming through their neighborhood.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Department of Watershed for a response to the concerns and will update this article when we hear back.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.