FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain today with highs in the 40s

By Rodney Harris
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect scattered rain as you drive to work this morning with cold temperatures.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 49°

Normal high - 64°

Chance of rain - 100%

What you need to know

We’ll see scattered rain throughout the entire day. No severe weather or flooding is expected, but you’ll need the umbrella today. The rain will start to diminish tonight after sunset.

Forecast map for Tuesday afternoon in north Georgia
Forecast map for Tuesday afternoon in north Georgia(Atlanta News First)

It will also remain cold with highs only in the upper 40s this afternoon. The cold weather will not only stick around this week, but continue through Thanksgiving. The 60s don’t look to return until around Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert: Cold rain likely on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast | Rain builds in tonight, dreary Tuesday ahead
First Alert: Cold rain likely on Tuesday
First Alert: Cold rain likely on Tuesday
Rain Arrives Tonight, Continues Tomorrow
First Alert Forecast: Chilly Day Ahead; Rain Arrives Tonight
Mostly sunny, cold in metro Atlanta Monday
Mostly sunny, cold in metro Atlanta Monday