FIRST ALERT: Scattered rain today with highs in the 40s

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect scattered rain as you drive to work this morning with cold temperatures.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 49°

Normal high - 64°

Chance of rain - 100%

What you need to know

We’ll see scattered rain throughout the entire day. No severe weather or flooding is expected, but you’ll need the umbrella today. The rain will start to diminish tonight after sunset.

Forecast map for Tuesday afternoon in north Georgia (Atlanta News First)

It will also remain cold with highs only in the upper 40s this afternoon. The cold weather will not only stick around this week, but continue through Thanksgiving. The 60s don’t look to return until around Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.