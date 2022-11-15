Former Marietta cheer coach accused of sexual assault

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Cobb Parkway North in Marietta, you’ll find one of the top cheerleading programs in the country.

On their website, The Stingray Allstars claim to have won more than 1,000 National Championships.

But now, a former athlete and coach of The Stingray Allstars program have been accused of a sex crime against a 15-year-old member of the team.

A Cobb County Magistrate Judge has authorized the arrest of Robert Stone on the charge of aggravated sodomy in connection to an alleged incident back in December 2020.

Details of that alleged incident were spelled out in a wide-ranging federal civil lawsuit filed just 4 days ago on behalf of the alleged victim and his mother.

According to those allegations, the 15-year-old victim moved to the Atlanta area after being recruited to the program. When he arrived, he lived with one of the team’s coaches. In December 2020, the suit alleges Stone invited the boy over to his apartment near the gym on Hidden Forest Court. The lawsuit alleges the coach who the victim was living with authorized the unsupervised visit.

It went on to say that during that visit Defendant Stone raped the boy, referred to as John Doe 1. It continued; Defendant Stone knew John Doe 1 was a minor because John Doe 1 was on a junior team at the time.

The lawsuit also alleges on information and belief, Defendant Stingray willfully failed to report and remove coaches and cheerleaders that knowingly committed sexual assault.

And according to the allegations two of the coaches at the gym, who are named defendants, …did not report the sexual assault because Defendant Stone was regarded as one of the best male cheerleaders in the all-star world and to have him removed from competition would detrimentally impact the success of defendant stingrays.

For the past two months, the Cobb County Police Special Victims’ Unit has been investigating the case and Stone has not been arrested. The Stingray Allstars Owner Casey Jones sent the following statement to Atlanta News First. It says…

“After 22 years in our community, the Stingray Allstars is crushed to be named in our first lawsuit. We have a long history of taking rumors of maltreatment of any child directly to law enforcement, and Stingray Allstars filed this with Marietta PD immediately upon first learning these details in September of 2022. Robert Stone was an athlete and part of our coach in training program with other high schoolers in the area. In February 2021, The Stingray Allstars dismissed Robert Stone and a female athlete from their 18 and under team for a conduct issue unrelated to this. Both of these athletes were finishing high school upon dismissal from our program. We are so grateful that our victim and his mother feel safe and supported to currently be competing on one of our Stingray teams. Our hearts and prayers are with the victim and his healing is paramount to the entire Stingray Allstars family.”

Atlanta News First has reached out to Stone but has not been able to reach him. Meanwhile, the coach the alleged victim lived with is not under criminal investigation. Lastly, Robert Stone is listed on USA Cheer’s unified ineligibility list due to a member policy violation related to athlete protection.

