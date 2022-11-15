Free HIV Testing available Dec. 1 in Canton and Dalton

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. To mark the day, free HIV testing will be available at The Living Bridge Center locations in Canton and Dalton.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at either location. The Center will give goodie bags, t-shirts and treats to anyone who gets a free HIV test.

Nearly 38,000 people are diagnosed with HIV per year and more than 700,000 Americans have died of the disease since the beginning of the AIDS crisis in 1981.

More information can be found here or by calling The Living Bridge Center in Canton at (470) 863-5700 or in Dalton at (706) 281-2360.

