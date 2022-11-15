How much more will you be paying for Thanksgiving food?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re heading to the grocery store to buy ingredients for your thanksgiving meal, you’ll notice the price of most Thanksgiving staples has gone up.

NielsenIQ, a marketing firm, estimates you’ll pay about $64 per meal this year. Compare that to $46 in 2019, before the pandemic. The price of a 15-pound turkey is now over $30, a nearly $20-dollar increase from a few years ago. Williams is getting creative to make sure his Thanksgiving Day catering customers get what they want.

Caterer and Chef Jarvis Williams with Social Express Catering is taking orders for Thanksgiving catering. Williams said with inflation, the cost of food has gone through the roof he is doing everything he can to avoid passing on additional costs to his customers.

“Just like the individual home shoppers, I’m looking for deals,” said Williams.

NielsenIQ reports the price of most Thanksgiving foods has gone up everything except the cranberry sauce. Williams suggests adding additional fruits to your cranberry sauce to save money.

“One of my favorite things to make with cranberries is cranberry sauce and I like a bourbon vanilla cranberry sauce. An orange marmalade, pineapple apples, and when you make the cranberry sauce you stew it down with some sugar jelly apples and oranges and that will help you stretch,” said Williams.

You could try another protein, search for sales, or try a wholesaler.

“We have a relationship with local growers and shoppers and they say hey, what kind of sales do you have this week?” said Williams.

You can place your orders for Thanksgiving catering up to 24 hours before Thanksgiving Day.

