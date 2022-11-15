Illinois kidnapping, murder suspect arrested in Gordon County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fugitive wanted in connection with a kidnapping and suspected murder in Illinois was arrested in Gordon County.

Gordon County deputies arrested Valentine Nau Navarro-Lopez at a home on Moores Ferry Road in Plainville. Navarro-Lopez was wanted for a kidnapping and suspected murder in Clinton County, Illinois, just outside St. Louis. Detectives also executed a warrant near Calhoun and found additional evidence.

He was taken to Gordon County Jail without incident, where he was interviewed by Clinton County detectives.

A body was found in a Clinton County lake shortly after the interview. Navarro-Lopez was extradited to Clinton County, where he faces charges of kidnapping and murder.

