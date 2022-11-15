Inflation impacting holiday shopping for some Metro Atlanta residents.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s no secret we’re battling high inflation across the country. Prices are up nationwide by about 7.7% from this time last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The high prices are impacting folks at the grocery store, gas pump, and now the holiday shopping list.

A survey conducted by the online deal-finding website, RetailMeNot, reveals that roughly 70% of consumers report being impacted by inflation, and 50% say they plan to buy fewer items this holiday season.

“Just with everything going on, things have been kind of pricey,” shopper Gisselle Hernandez said. “But I’m going to make it work.”

RetailMeNot editor, Kristin McGrath, says to combat the rising inflation consumers can look for deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“All of Black Friday weekend is a really great way to side-step inflation because retailers are competing with each other. They know that shoppers are really thinking hard about these discretionary purchases, like gifts. Everything from TVs to clothing, to furniture. And they’re having to sweeten those details to get shoppers excited about them,” McGrath said.

McGrath says shoppers can also look for online coupons, discount codes, and free shipping deals to help remedy costs.

“Thirty-six percent of shoppers say that they’re going to be utilizing coupons and deals this holiday season to save even more. So shoppers are really thinking about what they’re buying, but also how they’re shopping for it, and what deals that they’re getting,” McGrath said.

Some consumers told Atlanta News First that despite inflation, they’ll still spend money to buy gifts for friends and family.

“It’s going to make me more cautious, but for the loved ones, I mean hey you can’t spare no expense,” shopper Antonio Miller said.

“They’re family. You know, you love them. You buy them what they want to have, or what they desire to have no matter the price. It doesn’t matter there’s inflation,” shopper Porsche Love said.

