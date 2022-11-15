INTERVIEW: Actor Brad Benedict joins Atlanta News First

INTERVIEW: Actor Brad Benedict joins Atlanta News First
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Actor and Atlanta native Brad Benedict has risen in prominence since beginning his career in 2009. His breakout role came in The Oval, a BET series where he plays a Secret Service Agent. Benedict also appeared in the movies Broken Halos and A Jazzman’s Blues.

He joined Atlanta News First to discuss his upcoming projects.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Senator Raphael Warnock
Democrats, Warnock campaign suing Georgia over lack of Saturday runoff voting
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Judge overturns Georgia ban on abortion starting around 6 weeks into a pregnancy.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. (AP...
CNN: Kemp to testify Tuesday in Fulton County’s Trump probe
Athena Studios is a new 14,000-square-foot soundstage and learning center in Athens, Georgia.
New soundstage, learning center dedicated to UGA