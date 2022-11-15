INTERVIEW: Actor Brad Benedict joins Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Actor and Atlanta native Brad Benedict has risen in prominence since beginning his career in 2009. His breakout role came in The Oval, a BET series where he plays a Secret Service Agent. Benedict also appeared in the movies Broken Halos and A Jazzman’s Blues.

He joined Atlanta News First to discuss his upcoming projects.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.