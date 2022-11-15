INTERVIEW: Garth Brooks joins Atlanta News First!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Garth Brooks has announced a new headlining Las Vegas residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning in 2023. Tickets for these shows will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Verified Fan ticket registration open now through Nov. 17 at 8 a.m. PT; Verified Fan on sale begins Nov. 21.

Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will give fans the opportunity to see Garth up close and personal on The Colosseum stage. No two shows will be the same, with varying band members and the occasional special guest, fans are promised a once-in-a-lifetime performance each and every night. Whether it be one fiddle player, percussion and background vocals, or the whole band, each song, as well as every performance, will be a unique and shared experience night after night for Garth and his audience.

