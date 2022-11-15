Jeezy to perform at Hawks halftime show Nov. 16

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Renowned rapper Jeezy will perform during the halftime show of the Hawks’ game against the Boston Celtics Nov. 16.

The Columbia, South Carolina native moved to Atlanta when he was young and got his career started in the city. He has released three no. 1 Billboard albums, sold more than 5 million albums worldwide and racked up nine Top 10 singles as a featured and lead artist. His 11th studio album, SNOFALL, dropped last month.

Jeezy is a regular attendee of Hawks games and performed at the halftime show Dec. 15, 2017.

You can pick up tickets to the game here. It will also be televised on ESPN.

