Jeezy to perform at Hawks halftime show Nov. 16

Jeezy Performs during the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on Friday, April 1, 2022, in Atlanta....
Jeezy Performs during the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on Friday, April 1, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)(Robb Cohen | Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Renowned rapper Jeezy will perform during the halftime show of the Hawks’ game against the Boston Celtics Nov. 16.

The Columbia, South Carolina native moved to Atlanta when he was young and got his career started in the city. He has released three no. 1 Billboard albums, sold more than 5 million albums worldwide and racked up nine Top 10 singles as a featured and lead artist. His 11th studio album, SNOFALL, dropped last month.

Jeezy is a regular attendee of Hawks games and performed at the halftime show Dec. 15, 2017.

You can pick up tickets to the game here. It will also be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Royal Comedy
Royal Comedy 2023 tour coming to State Farm Arena Feb. 17

Latest News

Atlanta rapper T.I. and his son Domani are set to perform at halftime of Nov. 23 Hawks game...
Hawks announce collaboration with Atlanta legend T.I., Trap Music Museum
Atlanta Hawks Veteran's Day event
Atlanta Hawks support the brave ahead of Veterans Day
Atlanta Hawks 'ATL Vote' campaign
Hawks officials to share message about ‘ATL Vote’ campaign ahead of Bucks game
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray reacts after a basket against the Houston Rockets during...
Murray, Young lead Hawks past pesky Rockets 117-107